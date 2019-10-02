Rep. Farley Bouvier discusses legislative priorities in sit-down with 22News

BOSTON (WWLP) – Representative Farley Bouvier has spent the last eight years working on bills that don’t just help her constituents in Berkshires, they help residents all across Massachusetts as well.

As Vice-Chair of the Elder Affairs Committee, Rep. Bouvier has advocated for the better treatment of nursing residents and nursing staff.

“You know we need to increase the wages, which means we need to increase the reimbursement rates for nursing homes and we need to raise the professional level of our nursing home care workers,” Rep. Farley Bouvier said.

On top of her work around elder care, Representative Farley Bouvier has also filed bills that address issues in the state’s foster care system.

She believes in lifting up our most vulnerable residents by giving them the resources they need to succeed.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: