Rep. Gonzalez highlights lack of diversity in Springfield’s judges and parole board members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez was one of the first people to highlight this issue but his concerns around the lack of diversity in the city’s judicial branch is actually shared by many people on Beacon Hill.

Springfield, like many gateway cities in Massachusetts, is home to a very diverse group of people, but when it comes to the city’s judges or even members of the parole board, that same diversity is missing.

Gonzalez highlighted this issue in a recent news release to our station, writing, “Western MA has a high Latino population, and I do not see any effort to make our courts reflect the demographic reality. We must do better and immediately prioritize inclusion and diversity in every new position and every courthouse.”

To address the lack of diversity in the judicial branch Gonzalez hopes to see the state’s criminal justice reform bill get updated.

If the bill included a provision that requires people of color to be considered for these major roles Gonzales and many of his colleagues believe the judicial branch would better reflect the city’s population.