Rep. Trahan completes self-quarantine

BOSTON (SHNS) – Twelve days after she tested positive for COVID-19, Congresswoman Lori Trahan celebrated the end of her quarantine period Tuesday.

Trahan tweeted a picture of herself and her two daughters, Grace and Caroline, embracing Tuesday morning. “Quarantine behind us. A ridiculous number of hugs ahead,” Trahan wrote.

She started self-quarantining apart from family members in a separate part of her Westford home after testing positive on Jan. 28, and her offices operated remotely in that span.

When she announced that she had contracted the virus, Trahan said she was asymptomatic.

She participated in a Feb. 1 virtual discussion with the New England Council while in quarantine.