BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Question 4 will ask you whether you support current law in allowing undocumented immigrants to legally obtain a driver’s license.

This past June, over a veto from the governor, the Work and Family Mobility act became law, providing undocumented immigrants with a pathway to apply for a driver’s license. But, a new report is saying the law could create a risk to those immigrants.

Massachusetts is set to join 16 other states in allowing those without legal status access to licenses. However, a new report from the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University is warning of one possible outcome should the law stay in place.

The report warned supporters of the law that they cannot rule out the possibility of a paper trail that “could be used to identify and track people in the future”.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles would need to make a digital record for each applicant, and although it would not list citizenship status, it would list whether the applicant can vote and possibly what documents were used to obtain the driver’s license. According to the Center for Public Integrity, at least seven states have shared driver’s information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement since 2020.

However, the report also points to how a license can provide a new sense of “official” recognition, and relief from some fears like interacting with police. On your ballot, Question 4 will ask you if you are in favor of the Work and Family Mobility Act. A yes vote would keep the law in place and a no vote would repeal it.