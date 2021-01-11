Report: Massachusetts ranks 16 in vaccines given

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts has administered more total COVID-19 vaccine doses than any other New England state, but trails the region on the number of doses given per 100,000 residents, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

Tracking the progress of vaccination in the U.S. and globally, the news outlet reports that reported that 8.02 million doses have been administered in the country, or 2.4 for every 100 people, and that 26 percent of shots distributed to states have been administered.

In Massachusetts, where Gov. Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders have said publicly available vaccination data lags behind the actual number of shots in arms, Bloomberg says the roughly 151,000 doses administered works out to about 2.2 per 100 people, and the state has used about 33.7 percent of its supply.

With the 16th highest number of doses distributed, Massachusetts also ranks 16th for the number of doses administered to residents, excluding federal entities like the Department of Defense and veterans health services.