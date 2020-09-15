Report: Wealthy school districts in Massachusetts receive more funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce found that the state distributes more aid to wealthier school districts.

It all comes down to Chapter 70 funding, and state lawmakers are doing everything they can to make sure the funding is being distributed in an equitable way. Last year, the legislature passed the Student Opportunity Act, which would update the state’s school funding formula.

Several lawmakers told 22News the report came at a good time because they are hoping to address some of the disparities in our education system in the next state budget.

“We do have gaps in our outcomes in education in the Commonwealth by income level, by race, by if you’re an English learner, if you’re a student with a disability, so there’s a real need to make sure that we get that right,” Senator Adam Hinds said.

Even though we still don’t have a full state budget in place, members of the education committee are currently working with the department of revenue to get critical funding to districts in need.

Lawmakers are hoping to see some money from Washington soon so they can provide every district with the funding they need.