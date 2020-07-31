Reported error caused spike in Massachusetts COVID-19 numbers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the last few days, there’s been an uptick in positive cases reported to the Department of Public Health.

The recent elevated numbers are due to a reporting error from one of the major hospital groups in the state. On Wednesday, there were 356 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by state health officials.

They say that number was higher than normal because of a reporting error that resulted in a delay in test results.

The issue continued on Thursday where 340 new cases were reported.

“DPH has assigned these test results to the appropriate date of the test retrospectively. In total there have been 109,400 cases state wide,” Governor Baker said.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate jumped from 1.7% to 2% percent over those two days.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus has also increased by 26, bringing the total to 390.

The governor reiterated Friday that we all must respect the virus and continue to do our part to stop the spread. He said the best way to do that is to wear a mask, social distance, and practicing good hygiene.