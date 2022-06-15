BOSTON (SHNS) – Rep. James Kelcourse’s nomination to the Parole Board ran headlong Wednesday into the wringer that is the Governor’s Council, where councilors and advocates raised concerns about his lack of experience with mental health and addiction and questioned his motivation for seeking the position.

Kelcourse, an Amesbury Republican, is a defense attorney who has served in the House since 2015. Gov. Charlie Baker nominated him for a seat on the board that grants and supervises paroles that would extend until June 2, 2026. He would take the place of Sheila Dupre on the board if he secures a majority of votes on the council next week, when a vote on his nomination is expected.

“I’ve always believed in second chances. But I also believe in the importance of managing risk. As a young person, I made mistakes in my life. The lessons I learned helped shape me into the adult I am today. I’m grateful to the people who took the time to help me and steer me in the right direction. Unfortunately, there are many who were not as lucky as I have been to have the support that I had and, for a variety of reasons, ended up incarcerated. Some of these people were former classmates, teammates of mine, and friends,” Kelcourse said in his opening statement. “While our system is not perfect, I think we’re on a path to improving programming and other tools available to inmates so that they may work towards release and successful reentry.”

It was clear during Wednesday’s hearing that some councilors are skeptical of Kelcourse’s nomination.

Councilor Christopher Iannella said his “biggest concern is his lack of experience in social science” and pointed out that the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers sent the council a letter opposing Kelcourse’s nomination “because of his lack of experience.”

“They don’t specify exactly, but that to me means they have issues with the fact that he doesn’t have what I consider to be the most important criteria, the social science background,” Iannella said.

Councilors and advocates have long argued that the Parole Board is over-populated by prosecutors and that there are not enough people serving on the board who have expertise addressing the kinds of issues that many incarcerated people deal with, like substance use disorder or mental health challenges.

Councilor Mary Hurley, who was first to question Kelcourse on Wednesday, asked him directly about his educational background or experience in the area of social work. Kelcourse, who has business and law degrees, answered by discussing the work he’s done with social services providers in his legislative district. Hurley was not pleased with his answer.

“Here’s the situation: I asked you what time it was. You told me how to build a watch,” she said.

Hurley also asked Kelcourse whether it was “true that you really wanted to be a judge and people told you you didn’t have enough experience?” He said the first part is true — at another point he said being a judge is a dream of his — but said the second part of Hurley’s statement was wrong.

And Kelcourse, who unsuccessfully ran for Amesbury mayor in 2021, pushed back on the notion that he was merely looking for his next job and became emotional as he told the story of Jimmy Fitzgerald, a previously incarcerated man he met after being asked by the Salisbury police chief to speak about opioid use disorder. Kelcourse said Fitzgerald asked him for help to fight his addiction and the two texted back and forth. Then, Fitzgerald’s mother called Kelcourse one day to say that her son had died.

“There just wasn’t enough programming to help that kid. He’s gone. And that’s the kind of attention to detail that I focus in on as a representative. I take these matters to heart, I want to help these folks. I don’t just want to serve on a … it’s not patronage to me, it’s not something that I just want to do because maybe I’m tired of the current job that I’m in. I want to help people,” he said. “I love public service and am passionate about it. And I have a willingness to learn, to learn more about how I can help people like Jimmy Fitzgerald, maybe those who are incarcerated, get the services and the programming that they need to survive on the outside. They shouldn’t be in jail because of drugs. They should be outside, they should be contributing to society and living amongst their family and friends.”

Three people spoke in support of Kelcourse’s nomination at the beginning of the hearing Wednesday, including former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins.

“One of the most important things to me, I think, is how we handle people with substance abuse and alcohol problems. As we all know, we have a tremendous problem with that in our commonwealth,” Cousins said. “One of the big issues for the representative is how to deal with those individuals that are in the criminal justice system who need help working through the legal issues, but more importantly, prepare them for their life when they’re released from the custody of the sheriff or their parole, and make sure they’re in a good program to help them to keep these recidivism numbers down in the commonwealth. I think he has a great understanding of that.”

After the three witnesses spoke in Kelcourse’s favor, the council called for anyone who wished to speak in opposition to his nomination. But when a woman who volunteers with Parole Watch to monitor and provide information on parole hearings began to testify against Kelcourse on the basis that he lacks a social sciences background, councilors reacted as if they were offended that anyone would oppose the nomination they are tasked with evaluating.

“Have you ever talked to this nominee? I have,” Councilor Terrence Kennedy said.

Councilor Eileen Duff, who chaired the hearing Wednesday, sounded exasperated and suggested that people were wasting the Governor’s Council’s time by advocating for Kelcourse’s nomination to be rejected without tying their testimony directly to him.

“We love your testimony, but you’re not telling us anything we don’t know. And so when we ask people to testify for or against, we’re asking for people with direct knowledge of something. Now, you do have direct knowledge of the Parole Board and the hearings, but so we; we know more than you do,” Duff said.

Duff, who is very active in Democratic Party politics and represents Kelcourse’s House district on the Governor’s Council, noted that she has actively campaigned against Kelcourse and said she would not make any commitment Wednesday as to how she would vote on his confirmation next week. But she also said that he was one of the best-prepared nominees to come before the council and read a letter of support from Rep. Adam Scanlon, who is gay, which she said “frankly, caught me off guard.”

In the letter of support that Duff read, Scanlon said his work with Kelcourse revealed someone who understands the criminal justice system’s rehabilitation role, who is committed to protections for protected classes, and who is willing to listen.

“I know you’re a pretty popular in the House. That’s not a letter I expected to get,” Duff, who is gay, said. Later in the hearing, she said, “As someone who’s the only minority on this council, I have to say that Representative Scanlon’s letter meant a lot to me, and frankly, really, really surprised me.”