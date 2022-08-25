BOSTON (WWLP) – After the President’s announcement Wednesday, paying for college is on everybody’s mind. Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty and his running mate Kate Campanale on Thursday announced their plan to help pay for college.

According to a Department of Education analysis, the typical undergraduate now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt.

President Biden announced that the U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients.

Doughty is not in favor of Biden’s plan and has his own proposal, “The program would be available to all post-secondary educational debt including the trades, and skilled employees. We believe this program is more inclusive, also maintains the proper incentives for all parties and will help grow the Massachusetts economy.”

Doughty’s plan would allow Massachusetts employers and employees to make direct payments towards employee student loan debt. The payments would be treated as non-taxable income and the employer would receive a tax credit up to $6,000. Currently, if an employer is already helping their employee with student loan debt, it is considered taxable income.

The proposal treats student loan debt like a 401(k) contribution.

22News attempted to contact Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Deihl for comment, but we have not heard back.