Restaurant grant deadline approaching

BOSTON (SHNS) – Restaurants that use Uber Eats or Postmates have until Sunday to apply for lump sum grants of up to $5,000 to help pay rent and bills, meet payroll commitments, repay outstanding debt to vendors, or to upgrade technology.

The grants are offered through Uber Eats’ $4.5 million Restaurant Grant Program. “This partnership will address a critical need in local communities and bring resources to areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also encourage support for small restaurants that are most likely to experience a partial or uneven recovery,” Uber Eats said.

To be eligible, restaurants must have 50 employees or fewer at each location, cannot be part of a national brand, must have had annual gross revenues of $3 million or less at each location in 2019, and must have been an active user of Uber Eats or Postmates as of Jan. 1.

The deadline to apply for the grants is Sunday.