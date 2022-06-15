BOSTON – Restaurant workers and allies gathered today outside the State House to call for an increase to their sub-minimum wage.

Workers who rely on tips to make ends meet rallied at the State House today saying their subminimum wage is unacceptable. According to the organization One Fair Wage, subminimum wage affects nearly 325,000 tipped workers in Massachusetts.

The rally was held today, on June 15th, to emphasize that minimum wage for tipped workers is only $6.15 cents, this is opposed to the $14.25 cent minimum wage for workers who do not receive tips. Tipped workers are calling on lawmakers to get rid of the two tiered system of minimum wage, saying their tips should be additional to their paycheck.

Marie Billiel, who is originally from Shelburne Falls, spoke at the rally about the sexual harassment she faced while working as a tipped employee. She also said how tipped workers are “at the mercy of everyone else at the restaurant.”

Billiel explained, “Customers might leave them less if they’re displeased with something beyond their control, including, you know, how the meal is, they could sexually harass them, and the worker just has to put up with it.” One Fair Wage organizers believe the change is needed now more than ever due the pandemic, they report that tips are down 75% – 90% due in large part to increased take-out services.

The group also believes subminimum wage is a race and gender equality issue, with 70% of tipped workers in Massachusetts being people of color and 28% being women.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association feels the increase in pay is not necessary, saying that tipped employees are already the highest compensated workers in a restaurant setting. Opponents of the movement believe restaurants would be overburdened with the extra costs, which would result in higher prices for consumers.