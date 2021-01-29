Restaurants continue to struggle even with financial help from state

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurant owners across the Commonwealth have gone through a lot over the course of the pandemic.

We’re already seeing millions of dollars being distributed by the state to help small businesses including many restaurants and bars, but members of the service industry say more still needs to be done.

During a lunchtime Livestream with State Senator Eric Lesser, members of the organization Massachusetts Restaurants United voiced their concerns for the future.

They worry about being able to pay their rent and keep their staff employed if they have to follow strict public health guidelines for much longer.

One of the members of Massachusetts Restaurants United, Jody Adams, told 22News, “In Massachusetts, one in five restaurants have closed and that will continue.”

Other members of Massachusetts Restaurants United say the federal PPP program has been helpful, but what they need most are grants not loans.

The state is working to provide small businesses with three months worth of expenses, but after that time period, many in the service industry worry about what will happen to their business.

