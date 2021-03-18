Retailers feeling encouraged, hopeful

BOSTON (SHNS) – Small business owners are feeling hopeful after the Baker administration’s latest reopening update, according to the head of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

“Whether you are planning a delayed wedding, hoping to attend a Red Sox game, planning to travel in the region, or looking forward to visits to your favorite stores and restaurants, we can all be encouraged about how far we have come in recent weeks. The narrative has changed for all of us from one of pessimism to hope, and that bodes well for our economy in the coming months,” RAM President Jon Hurst said in a statement Thursday after Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said that the state would progress ahead as planned in its economic and social reopening next week, ease gathering-size limits for event venues, and relax travel restrictions.

Along with the announcement, Hurst pointed to the ongoing vaccine rollout, state and federal grants, and the safety protocols that allow dining, shopping, travel, and functions to occur as factors that have small businesses looking forward to spring and summer.