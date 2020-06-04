Retails reopening: Information for the coming weeks

BOSTON (WWLP) – Retail stores are set to re-open in phase 2 of the governor’s plan, but the shopping experience at first will look very different.

Right now, many stores across the Commonwealth are offering delivery or curbside pick-up – but new guidance released from Governor Charlie Baker would allow shoppers to go inside if certain safety measures are followed.

The new safety standards require each retail store to monitor customer entries and exits.

It also places a limit on the amount of people allowed inside the store at one time.

Stores will also be required to install physical barriers at checkout station, and social distancing markers to encourage customers to remain six feet apart when in line.

“We wanna continue to give older adults exclusive time to access food and medications and so grocery stores and retail stores with pharmacy services must provide at least 1 hour of dedicated time for adults 60 years of age and older,” Mike Kennelly, secretary of Housing and Economic Development, told 22News.

Fitting rooms at stores must remain closed, and customers will not be allowed to try on clothes, or sample goods like makeup, perfume and lotion.

The governor will be announcing when phase 2 will start and when stores in Massachusetts can open this weekend on Saturday.