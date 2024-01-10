BOSTON (WWLP) – Revenge porn legislation was one of former Governor Baker’s priorities, however a bill never made its way to his desk. Now, Governor Healey may be able to sign off on the legislation this session.

Last session, leaders on Beacon Hill failed to produce a final version of revenge porn legislation, killing the movement entirely. However, on Wednesday the House took up the latest explicit images bill. The bill was approved 151-0 on Wednesday by state Representatives.

There is currently a loophole in Massachusetts law that makes prosecuting revenge porn cases nearly impossible. Under the House bill, distributing nude photos of another person would be considered criminal harassment, which could lead to prison time or a fine of $10,000.

Coercive control was added to the definition of abuse in state law under this bill as well. That is when a family or household member uses non-physical forms of abuse.

This piece of the bill Deerfield Representative Natalie Blais was specifically pleased with being added after speaking with survivors, “The impact on their lives is unfathomable, really, and the stories that we’ve heard from survivors across the Commonwealth are really moving, and it’s clear that the legislature heard their voices, and it’s why we are where we are today. It shows the power of constituent voices in the legislative process.”

While this bill addresses revenge porn, it also would create an “education diversion program” for minors to teach them about the legal and personal consequences of sending explicit images.

If this bill is signed into law, Massachusetts will be joining 48 other states where this is already considered a crime.