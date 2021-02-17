Revenue chair invites early education funding ideas

BOSTON (SHNS) – With a coalition of more than 120 groups backing legislation proposing a universal early education and child care program, the House chair of the Revenue Committee said Thursday said he’s open to hearing from business groups and other supporters about how they’d like to fund it.

Rep. Mark Cusack said he’d particularly like to see the business community come forward with “their revenue ideas and what revenues they support to fund these essential services.” “It’s one thing to want something, but another thing to pay for it,” he said.

New legislation from Reps. Ken Gordon and Adrian Madaro and Sens. Jason Lewis and Susan Moran would put the state on a five-year path to a universal system covering early education and care for kids from birth to age five, and after- and out-of-school care for children age 5-12.

It would be free for families earning below 50 percent of the state median income. Families over that threshold would pay up to 7 percent of household income.

The Common Start Coalition — whose members include The Alliance for Business Leadership and the Massachusetts Business Roundtable among dozens of other groups — said its bill would cost hundreds of millions of dollars annually, with exact costs to be determined by the state Department of Early Education and Care.

Cusack, a Braintree Democrat, said he’s in “full agreement that the pandemic has exposed early education and child care as a major impediment of our economic recovery, since most kids aren’t going back to school or it’s hybrid and parents have had to completely change the way they work or leave the workforce altogether.”

He said he’d need to see a full cost estimate before determining if it could be funded through existing revenue streams or would need a new funding source.