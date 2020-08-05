Rhode Island added to Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order as a high risk state

BOSTON (AP) – Rhode Island has been removed from a list of lower risk states that allowed residents there to be exempted from Massachusetts travel quarantine requirements.

Health officials said Tuesday the decision to remove Rhode Island was due to increases in both the state’s positive test rate and cases per 100,000.

Thousands of travelers to Massachusetts have begun filling out forms required by the state to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

On Saturday, the state began requiring visitors comply with a new executive order mandating they quarantine for 14 days or face a $500-per-day fine.

That includes residents returning home from out-of-state trips.

Travelers who can produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours before their arrival in Massachusetts are exempt.

Those visiting from a lower-risk state including every New England state — except Rhode Island —and New York, New Jersey and Hawaii are exempted from completing the online form.

There are also exemptions for people passing through the state, people who commute across state lines for work, and for those traveling to Massachusetts for medical treatment or to comply with military orders.

On Tuesday, the state reported 438 newly confirmed cases and 108 new probable cases, for a total of more than 540 confirmed and probable cases. That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 119,000 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported nine newly confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday — bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,657.

There were 354 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while 56 were in intensive care units.