Rhode Island travel ban takes effect Friday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Starting Friday, anyone traveling from Rhode Island to Massachusetts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days, unless they can show a negative COVID-19 test result. But there are a few exceptions to this rule.

Governor Baker decided earlier this week to add Rhode Island to the list of 42 states that are considered restricted for Massachusetts residents.

Currently, Rhode Island is the only border state on the restricted list. Residents who live in border communities have a little bit more leeway than others.

“There’s exemptions for people who commute to and from for work, there’s exceptions for transitory activities, grocery shopping, banking, although I would certainly say to most people if you don’t bank remotely and you can figure out how to do it, you probably should,” Governor Baker said.

Governor Baker is hoping to discourage residents from participating in recreational activities in Rhode Island but, if you do find yourself in the Ocean State you are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Violators of the new travel restrictions could face fines of up to 500 dollars per day.