Rhode Island travel restrictions begins Friday after spike in COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – Starting Friday, anyone traveling from Rhode Island to Massachusetts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days, unless they can show a negative COVID-19 test result.

The Governor announced on Tuesday that Rhode Island will join 42 other non-exempt states in his travel order. This was a recent move by the Baker Administration after Rhode Island saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Under the restrictions, both Massachusetts residents returning home and travelers from those states must self-isolate for 14 days OR show a negative COVID-19 test result.

“Those who do not comply with the new travel order are subject to a 500 dollar per day fine,” Baker said.

The only state’s exempt from this order now are Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Hawaii.

The order will largely be enforced by the honor system.And the Governor said that at this time he will NOT be using toll gantries along the MassPike to monitor out of state traffic.