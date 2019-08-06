‘Right to Repair’ ballot question could be amended on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – In 2012, Massachusetts residents voted to pass the ‘Right to Repair’ bill, but as technology in vehicles has advanced, many people are pushing to incorporate electronic components in that law.

The Digital Right to Repair Act or House Bill 34-22 would allow local automotive shops to access information about a vehicle’s computer system which is usually only available to car dealerships.

The group pushing for this policy change said newer vehicles bring a new set of challenges so they would like to be able to access electronic information about the car to better serve their customer.

“We could be forwarned about problems in a car before it happens with this information if it were available to us,” Alan Saks, owner of Dorchester Tire, said.

Not everyone believes the right to repair law should include an electronic component because they worry that auto body shops will mishandle certain information.

“Everything from location to speed to driving, it’s information that’s not necessary for the diagnosis and repair of vehicles,” Conor Yunits with Safe and Secure Data said.

Supporters of the update filed a ballot initiative at the attorney general’s office Tuesday, and they are hoping to put it before the voters to decide.

Wednesday is the deadline for sponsors to submit proposed 2020 ballot questions to the state attorney general for certification.