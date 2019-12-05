‘Right to Repair’ question moves closer to appearing on the 2020 ballot

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 100, 000 people have signed a petition to change the state’s Right to Repair laws, something they believe would level the playing field between car manufacturers and local mechanics.

In 2012, more than 80 percent of Massachusetts residents voted to pass the ‘Right to Repair’ bill. Supporters say this law allows local automotive shops to access critical information about your vehicle to better diagnose its needs.

As technology in vehicles continues to advance, those same people are pushing to incorporate electronic components in the new state law.

“We know that owners love their independent repair shops, they want to keep them in business, they want to go to them, they don’t want to go to the costly dealership,” Right to Repair Director, Tommy Hickey said.

There has been push back on the ‘Right to Repair’ question from auto manufacturers who worry that local body shops will mishandle certain information like the speed and location of the vehicle.

Before voters see the question on the ballot, lawmakers will decide whether to present it straight to the voters or have it go through the legislative process.