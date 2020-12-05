Riley seeks info from Boston, Worcester, and Springfield

Education Commissioner Jeff Riley wrote to 16 local school districts last week “in light of the stark discrepancy between local public health data and your reopening plan.” (Sam Doran/SHNS/File 2020)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Elementary and Secondary Elementary Commissioner Jeff Riley sent letters last month to officials in the state’s three largest school districts.

His letter is asking them to provide more information on their plans to provide in-person learning to students with disabilities and advising them that their responses “may initiate an audit to assess overall efforts to provide in-person instruction and to ensure your remote learning program is consistent with state and federal laws and regulations.”

Riley’s Nov. 24 letter to Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said students with disabilities are not receiving in-person instruction in the city’s public schools and asked for more information about their participation in remote-learning.

He also asked if it was possible to accelerate the district’s January timeline for in-person school for those students. On Nov. 30, similar letters went out to Boston School Committee Chair Alexandra Oliver-Davila and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Riley said students with disabilities are not learning in-person in Springfield and that, in Boston, “very few students with disabilities are receiving in-person instruction in your district.”

Riley gave each of the three districts 10 calendar days to respond to his request for information.