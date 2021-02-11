Rising virus caseload at UMass Amherst hits 541

BOSTON (SHNS) – UMass Amherst now has 541 active COVID-19 cases amid a major outbreak that has prompted the near-shutdown of campus.

Data the school published Wednesday showed 125 newly identified positive cases, further adding to an active caseload that Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy counted at 398 when he elevated the risk level on Sunday. University officials ordered students to “self-sequester” in their residences both on- and off-campus, shifting all classes to remote models.

On Tuesday, UMass Amherst announced a grant program to support students who rely on income from employment to cover tuition, housing, meals, textbooks or other education costs, offering up to $300 per student.

The application will be open on the school bursar’s website between Friday, Feb. 12 and Friday, Feb. 19.

“We are also reaching out to area employers through the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, which includes Hadley and Belchertown, to ask for their cooperation, patience and understanding as we work to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our campus community,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life Brandi Hephner LaBanc wrote. “As challenging as the situation is at this moment, we know that our current status is only temporary and we urge these businesses to welcome students back, as employees and valued customers, as the public health situation improves.”