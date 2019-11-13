RMV now offering gender X licenses, ID cards

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced on Wednesday that as part of its system upgrade it would allow residents to choose a gender designation of X on their driver’s licenses or state ID cards, circumventing the Legislature, which has been unable to complete work on a bill for several years.

The registry said the new option became available on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The agency will now recognize three gender designations: male, female and non-binary. Senate President Karen Spilka has tried for several years to pass legislation to make a “gender X” designation available on state licenses and other identification documents, but each time it has passed the Senate it has stalled out in the House.

The bill that cleared the Senate this also allows residents to amend their birth certificates to reflect the non-binary gender X.