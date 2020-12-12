Roller skating rinks ready to sue

BOSTON (SHNS) – Roller skating rink operators are again preparing to sue the state over Gov. Charlie Baker’s newest restrictions being put into place this weekend to control the spread of COVID-19.

Baker announced this week that beginning Sunday the state would be moved back to Phase 3 Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan, which would require roller rinks that were just allowed to reopen in October to close again.

The Alliance of Massachusetts Amusement Businesses and Attractions, Inc., Section Ten of the Roller Skating Rink Operators Association and roller skating rink operators said Friday they were preparing a lawsuit to challenge the governor’s plan, which draws a distinction between roller skating and ice skating rinks, which will be able to stay open.

“It makes absolutely no sense that ice rinks have been allowed to be open for months, while some roller skating rinks remain closed and others have just been told they will need to close again,” said Charlene Conway, the operator of Carousel Family Fun Center in Whitman. “Our businesses have been forced to lay off hundreds of employees and are at tremendous risk of closing forever if the courts don’t act immediately.”

There are 10 roller skating rinks around the state, according to campaign organizers, many of which combine other activities like food and arcade games.

Under the governor’s reopening plan, businesses like batting cages, driving ranges, and bowling alleys were allowed to reopen in the first step of Phase Three, but activities like roller skating, laser tag, trampolines and obstacle courses were considered to have a “greater potential for contact,” and put in the reopening stage that Baker is now pulling back from.

The AMABAA has also started a GoFundMe page to help roller skating rink operators during this critical time.