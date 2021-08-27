Roughly 300,000 MA residents could lose unemployment benefits next week

BOSTON (WWLP) – This year, the state’s job fair was very well attended, as thousand of people prepare to lose their unemployment benefits.

As of September 4, roughly 300,000 people in Massachusetts will be left without any unemployment benefits. At the start of the pandemic, extended UI benefits were given to those that lost their jobs but the program is set to end next week.

Once the federal unemployment program comes to a close, only 60,000 people in the state’s traditional unemployment system will be able to continue collecting benefits. To help people re-enter the workforce, state leaders brought over 1,500 employers together for a virtual job fair, and so far, 20,000 resumes have been submitted.

The Baker administration has been pushing the legislature to approve $240 million for workforce training. Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are still considering the governor’s proposal and because they’re on their summer recess right now, the money likely won’t get approved any time soon.