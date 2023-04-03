BOSTON (WWLP) – Sports betting may be legal but the work of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is not over.

Mobile sports betting launched last month to much success, but last week the Gaming Commission announced that they would not allow wagering on horse racing in their event catalog.

Now, betting on horses remains legal in Massachusetts and is even available through mobile devices. However, the Commission has listed horse racing off limits for sports betting companies. Bettings on horse racing is allowed on live races and on races that are simulcasted. Betters can also pre-fund their accounts and place bets over the phone or online.

But, the state has different laws when it comes to horse races than it does betting on sports. For example, the law requires someone to be at least 21 years of age to legally bet on sports or gamble at a casino. Whereas one can be 18 years old when betting on horse races.

“The racing laws have expressly occupied the space that sets out the requirements that have to be met in order for one to offer wagering on horse and greyhound racing and that absent a clearly expressed legislative intention to do otherwise, that should remain the sole and exclusive authority on the subject.”

This decision comes just weeks before the horse racing field heats up with the Kentucky Derby this coming May.

Now, for several years, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission have asked lawmakers to give the Commission larger authority to regulate the racing industry, but they have yet to act.