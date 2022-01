(WWLP) – Another challenger in the race for Lieutenant Governor, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll launched her campaign this week making her the fifth democrat to enter the race.

It’s the first time in 40 years that either party has had five candidates on the ballot for Lieutenant Governor. To make the final ballot, a candidate must get 15-percent backing from delegates at the state democratic convention.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito has decided against a run for governor in 2022.