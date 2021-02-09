School vacation week precautions

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted:

BOSTON (SHNS) – Ahead of next week’s February school vacation week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is encouraging school leaders to remind students and staff about the best practices recommended by public health officials to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

In a Monday email newsletter, the department said it “recognizes that the upcoming February vacation may pose a challenge to districts in their efforts to limit students’ and staff’s exposure to COVID-19.”

Precautions highlighted in the newsletter include keeping gathering smalls, limiting gatherings “to only people who live together or to a small group of individuals with whom they are regularly in contact,” avoiding travel and abiding by the state’s travel orders and quarantine requirements for those who do travel anyways.

