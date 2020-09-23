Schools in low-risk communities should re-open for in-person learning, Gov. Baker says

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is urging communities in Massachusetts with low COVID case numbers to offer in-person learning.

Some cities and towns are seeing a slight uptick in cases which has prompted them to close their schools, but Gov. Baker reminded municipal officials today that just a few days does not represent a trend.

Gov. Baker is calling on school committees to look at three weeks worth of public health data before making a decision on closing schools. Baker attributed an uptick in cases to isolated incidents, like an outbreak at a nursing home or a large gathering which doesn’t always affect school re-opening plans.

“There are communities that bounce up and bounce down and in many cases, it’s because of a single event or a single institution that creates that and that’s why we think it’s really important for people to look for trends,” Gov. Baker said.

At the beginning of the month close to 70 percent of Massachusetts, schools were offering some form of in-person learning.

Gov. Baker said if communities are in the grey or green on our COVID tracking map, students should be back in the classroom.