Schools report 348 new COVID-19 cases this week

BOSTON (SHNS) – Almost 350 new COVID-19 cases were logged this past week among students and staff at Massachusetts public schools, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

The total of 348 cases — 191 among students engaged in hybrid or in-person learning, and 157 among staff accessing district buildings — reported from Nov. 5-11 is up from the 252 the previous week, and the 286 the week before that.

Eighty-three districts, three education collaboratives and five special education schools reported at least one new student case of COVID-19 this week, and Woburn had the highest number, with 12, followed by Barnstable, Leominster and Westwood with six each.

Among districts reporting staff cases, the highest total was Boston’s seven, followed by five each in Medway, Quincy, and the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School.