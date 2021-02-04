Schools report 894 new cases

BOSTON (SHNS) – Almost 900 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Massachusetts schools during the week from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, according to the latest Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

The total numbers include 29 student and 41 staff cases at approved special education schools, and two student and nine staff cases at education collaboratives.

The bulk of the new special education school cases — 18 among students and 17 among staff — were at the Boston Higashi School, which is in Randolph and serves children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder.

Winchester reported the most student cases for a school district, with 25, followed by Hanover’s 18. Fall River, with 18, had the most staff cases.