Search for top campaign finance regulator resumes Friday

BOSTON (SHNS) – Almost a year since applicants first submitted their resumes to replace Office of Campaign and Political Finance Director Michael Sullivan, the search process that had been on hiatus since March is set to resume this week.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s office said the search committee will meet Friday to resume the process of hiring someone to take over for Sullivan as the state’s top campaign finance regulator. The hiring process was put on a long pause due to the pandemic after Galvin and members of the committee developed a list of finalist they hoped to interview.

Galvin’s office said the secretary was concerned about being able to hold public interviews virtually, and then became occupied with the administration of the 2020 elections and the certification of the Electoral College vote.

The committee will meet remotely Friday at noon to pick up where it left off, reviewing the list of six finalists and discussing interview questions and how and when to schedule candidates for interviews. The finalists named in March included House counsel James Kennedy, Woburn City Clerk William Campbell, OCPF Director of Communications and Education Jason Tait, OCPF Director of Auditing Shane Slater, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Sady and Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Melissa Brooks.

Sullivan retired after 25 years at the end of 2019, but was called out of retirement by Galvin in June to take up duties again until a successor could be found.

The search commission is made up of Galvin, Democratic Party Chairman Gus Bickford, Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons, and Boston College Law School Dean Vincent Rougeau.