Sec. Galvin weighs in on the 4th congressional race

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state primary was on Tuesday, but one race was too close to call until Friday.

It came down to about 2,000 votes, but Jake Auchincloss announced Friday that he beat his opponent Jesse Mermell. The 4th congressional race was too close to call on primary night, so state election officials requested a recount.

Poll workers spent the next two days looking through ballots and trying to finalize an official result.

At about 1 a.m., the results were in and the winner was Jake Auchincloss, but his opponent believes that if ranked-choice voting was used the results may have been different.

“Miss Mermell believes and she probably has reason to she was after all the candidate out in the district that there were other candidates who she shared votes with that probably would’ve made her a second choice, it probably would’ve helped her if it were in place,” Secretary Galvin said.

Jesse Mermell posted a video addressing her supporters about the loss. She also said that if the ranked-choice voting campaign is looking for a new face, to give her a call.

A ranked-choice voting question will appear on the November ballot and if it passes it would allow you to list candidates in the order you would elect them in.