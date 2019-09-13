Secretary Galvin proposes changes to the MA voting system

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Secretary of State wants to make some changes to how we vote in primary elections.

Secretary Galvin wants to reform the state’s primary system by doing away with most of the partisan races, and allowing the top two candidates to advance regardless of the party they belong to.

Under the current system, people who want to vote in state primaries have to choose whether they want to vote on the Democrat or Republican ticket. This prevents people from being able to vote for anyone who belongs to the other political party.

Galvin suggests replacing that system that would place candidates from every party on a single ballot that all voters use.

“We convert the existing system, where people compete for a minority of a party vote to getting the top 2, a majority which is what we do have in most municipal elections,” Secretary Galvin explained.

Secretary Galvin’s proposal would not apply to presidential elections, only statewide elections. He is also hoping to extend the period of early voting to allow Massachusetts residents more time to get to the polls.

Ultimately, Galvin would like to leave it up to the voters to decide whether or not to make these changes, but Attorney General Maura Healey has yet to approve his ballot initiative.