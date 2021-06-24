Secretary Galvin puts pressure on MA lawmakers to extend mail-in voting

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers will need to get moving on a proposal to expand mail-in voting if they want the system to be used in upcoming local elections.

Earlier this week Secretary of State William Galvin sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to act quickly and extend mail-in voting options. House and Senate Democrats have been pushing for the extension for a few months now, but they have yet to send a proposal to Governor Baker.

Secretary Galvin warned lawmakers that if they don’t pass the extension by next week, residents will not have the option to vote by mail-in local elections this fall.

“There’s an urgency to get this done so that voters in September and November will have the opportunity to vote by mail and cities if they choose to have early in person they can do that as well,” Sec. Galvin told 22News.

The mail-in voting extension has faced opposition from Republicans on Beacon Hill who worry about the cost and effectiveness of the system. Opponents say the pandemic is over and people are able to go out again, so they think extending mail-in voting is waste of time.