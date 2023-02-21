BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Healey and Lt Gov Driscoll are both traveling out of state this week, making Secretary of State Bill Galvin the acting Governor.

Healey left the state Sunday evening for a vacation to Florida with family and Lt. Governor Driscoll also left the Commonwealth Sunday to spend the week in Georgia visiting family. Healey is expected by Thursday night and Driscoll plans to make her return on Sunday.

Because of the Chain of Command, that means Secretary of State Bill Galvin is now acting Governor. As acting Governor he has “full power and authority to do and execute” all matters pertaining to the Governor and Lt. Governor.

Secretary Galvin has been acting Governor numerous times in his 29-year tenure at the State House. He said he has no plans for any executive order but is prepared for whatever comes his way.

“It’s simply somebody being responsible in the event something occurs. It’s unpredictable, but basically, you’re making sure that the business of the state continues irrespective of who’s here and who’s not,” said Galvin.

Behind Galvin in the chain of command are Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, and then auditor Diana DiZoglio.

Beacon Hill should pick up next week as Governor Healey plans to file her first budget and present her first tax package on March 1st.