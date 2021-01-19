Security will be increased at MA statehouse through inauguration day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Law enforcement officials across the Commonwealth continue to say that there are no substantial threats of violence, but they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

To protect many of the public buildings in Massachusetts, additional officers have been deployed to patrol the grounds. The FBI’s Boston office said they are maintaining a “heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region.”

At the statehouse, Boston police officers have blocked off an area in front of the building where protests are typically held. A move that police are hoping will deter people from gathering.

Late last week Governor Baker said he’s working with federal, state and local authorities to come up with a plan to protect every corner of the Commonwealth.

“We will have public safety personnel strategically located in various places around the Commonwealth incase anything comes up,” Baker said.

The Governor has also put 500 members of the national guard on standby should their assistance be needed.

Right now, many of these measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution.