Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was Senator Anne Gobi’s final day in the Legislature before she starts her new job as the Director of Rural Affairs for the Healey Administration Monday morning.

Senator Gobi currently represents mostly rural towns in Worcester County as well as Ware in Hampshire County.

In her new role, Gobi will advocate for the smaller towns to help incorporate them into the economic development plan. Among her responsibilities, she will be tasked with looking at state grant opportunities to make sure that barriers for rural and small towns are mitigated.