Sen. Hinds aims to fix funding challenges in western Massachusetts schools

BOSTON (WWLP) – Schools in western Massachusetts face a very unique set of challenges when it comes to funding.

Pittsfield State Senator, Adam Hinds, knows first hand the problems that rural schools face, and this session he’s working to address them.

During an interview with Senator Hinds this week, 22News learned that even though the state is beginning to re-invest more money in education, schools in the western part of the state could still face budget challenges due to declining enrollment.

“Regions like mine are still seeing a decline in funds going from the state to the local schools and that’s because we have student enrollment decline in almost all of the schools that I represent,” said Hinds.

On top of declining enrollment, western Massachusetts schools spend more on transportation. Shipping students to and from school could cost some districts up to a million dollars a year.

Raising taxes to address these challenges isn’t an option in many communities so Senator Hinds hopes to update the state’s school funding formula so that all schools are provided with adequate funding.