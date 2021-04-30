Sen. John Velis discusses passage of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A state senator with personal ties to the military, following the approval of that multi-million-dollar construction project at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

This project is long overdue, and many on Beacon Hill like Senator John Velis have worked tirelessly to get it to this point. Just a few weeks ago House lawmakers unanimously passed the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill.

The Senate followed their lead this week by passing the $400 million bond bill and ensuring that the care of veterans is a top priority in the Commonwealth.

“It’s a victory for veterans across the Commonwealth and an honor to those lives that we lost up there, the 77 veterans this is a tribute to them, their families, the staff up there, and it was one step close to making this bill a reality,” said Sen. Velis.

The bill passed by the Senate calls for the construction of a new state of the art facility with a “small house” concept, giving veterans more space and independence.

The new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke would also offer a day program to treat the needs of veterans today and those in the future.

The Senate’s bill will now have to be reconciled with the House’s version before being sent to the governor to be signed into law.