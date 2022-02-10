BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–While it’s unclear whether the House will partner up with them, the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday voted 39-1 to pass a bill that includes new affordability and accountability measures for prescription drugs and their manufacturers.

Among other measures, the bill (S 2651) — which is opposed by pharmaceutical industry groups — would require pharmaceutical companies to notify the state before bringing new drugs to market or significantly hiking the price of existing drugs, cap out-of-pocket insulin spending by consumers at $25 a month, and create a trust fund to help people cover the costs of prescription drugs for certain chronic conditions.

Drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers would be included in the Health Policy Commission’s annual cost trend hearings, where they would provide public testimony, and the state Center for Health Information and Analysis would be empowered to collect cost information from manufacturers and PBMs and analyze that material as part of its annual health care cost reports. PBMs would also be licensed and regulated by the Division of Insurance, under the bill.

The legislation builds on a similar bill the Senate passed in 2019, but which fizzled in the House. Sutton Republican Sen. Ryan Fattman cast the only vote in opposition. Sen. Cindy Friedman, who co-chairs the Health Care Financing Committee, said the bill aims to rein in “ballooning” drug costs and hold drug companies and pharmacy benefit managers to the same accountability and transparency standards that apply to insurers and hospitals.

Zach Stanley of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council said the Senate had “misdiagnosed the problem” in seeking to address drug costs and “chose to focus on implementing misdirected regulatory efforts that will not reduce costs for individual patients