Senate approves $780 million closeout budget

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Senate passed a policy-laced $780 million spending bill Thursday, setting up a backroom scramble to resolve differences with the House’s version in time to meet a key deadline.

The Senate voted 39-0 to approve a bill closing the books on the fiscal year that ended in June by sprinkling new spending throughout state government. The bill also sets the state’s next primary election for Sept. 1, 2020 and allows farmers to cultivate hemp on land with agricultural preservation restrictions.

Senate budget chief Michael Rodrigues told his colleagues that the bill, which spends most of the $1.1 billion in surplus revenues from fiscal 2019 and stashes $356 million in the state’s savings account, “thoughtfully utilizes those funds to provide support for our deficiencies and make important one-time investments.”

Senators padded the bill with $8.9 million in spending added through amendments, after a $771 million bill was recommended by the Ways and Means Committee that Rodrigues chairs.

The Senate’s final version carries a total appropriation that’s more than $50 million higher than the House’s version approved last week, and it does not decouple Massachusetts from the federal tax code to allow corporate interest deductions as the House bill does — a $37 million issue that prompted debate and subsequent public strife among representatives.

The branches will likely set up a six-member conference committee to privately iron out differences, and the negotiations may well proceed on a quick timeline: the state comptroller by statute faces an Oct. 31 deadline to complete financial reporting and close the books.

Rodrigues said after Thursday’s session that he is confident that conferees can resolve the matter “over the next week.”

“I have a very good relationship with (House and Means Committee) Chairman (Aaron) Michelwitz,” Rodrigues said. “We’ve conferenced a general operating budget in the past few months, so we work well together, and I think both of our goal is to get it done as soon as possible.”

The Massachusetts Legislature this year was the last in the country to finalize a spending plan and send it to the governor. Baker signed the $43.3 billion fiscal 2020 budget on July 31, a month into the new fiscal year.

Unlike the House, the Senate opted against bundling any of its 136 amendments, instead taking up those that were not withdrawn one by one and dispensing with the proposals are a rapid clip.

But like the House, the Senate used the supplemental budget to set the next state primary election for Sept. 1, 2020, hoping to resolve recurring schedule challenges Massachusetts faces.

The timeline outlined by state law — a primary seven weeks before the general election — would create a Sept. 15, 2020 primary, which Secretary of State William Galvin said is too late to meet federally mandated deadlines for mailing general election ballots to overseas voters.

Several senators suggested a primary date other than Sept. 1 because, as any patron of Allston Christmas knows, thousands of renters and students will be moving that day. They warned that the chaos and congestion will drive down voter turnout.

The primary also falls before Labor Day for the first time in recent history, something Sen. Eric Lesser called “crossing a Rubicon” that disenfranchises voters.

However, senators ultimately reached a compromise: they adopted language allowing for five days of early voting ahead of the Sept. 1 primary, scheduled for the last full week of August, and punted further consideration of the issue into a working group that will study possible long-term changes.

“Every cycle for the last decade, we’ve changed our primary date, which is all the proof we need that we need to change the underlying policy currently existing in our statutory laws about when we hold our primaries,” said Sen. Becca Rausch, who earlier in the session filed a bill to change the primary to June. “September does not work.”

Most states, Rausch said, hold state primaries in May or June.

The legislation also sets five days of early voting ahead of the March 3, 2020 presidential primary.

Both bills carry significant differences from the supplemental budget Gov. Charlie Baker filed in September. Neither included a $5 million fund the governor sought to help multi-community law enforcement partnerships fight fentanyl trafficking, despite attempts by Republican lawmakers to add the money back in via amendments.

The House and Senate rejected Baker’s proposal to double a dependent tax credit, from $1,000 per year to $2,000, for families with children and those who care for elderly or disabled relatives.

Baker’s proposal would have set aside $175 million to cover two years of the tax break, and, like his fentanyl interdiction, Republican senators tried unsuccessfully to include it in the spending bill.

“We need not fall into the trap of thinking that a dollar returned or saved for a family in the commonwealth is a dollar that is somehow lost,” Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said during debate. “It isn’t lost. It’s important, and in the long run, it also helps to contribute to our economy.”

Rodrigues, though, argued that it was more important to direct money that could be used for tax breaks toward long-term savings — the bill approves a transfer of $356 million into the state’s so-called “rainy day” fund — to cushion for the next inevitable economic downturn.

Senators voted 28-10 to reject a Tarr amendment that would have added the governor’s tax credit to the budget.

The bill further allocates $50 million to the MBTA, mirroring a funding request Baker made in June to accelerate maintenance work on the beleaguered transit system, $28.4 million to reduce PFAS contamination, $35 million for the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust and more.

One amendment aimed at changing the purview of the Cape Cod Commission drew heat during Thursday’s session.

Although the language specifically aimed at exempting projects of a certain size from the commission’s review, it was filed by Sen. Dean Tran, a Fitchburg Republican. Tran filed the amendment on behalf of a Leominster real estate company president, according to a report in the Cape Cod Times.

Sen. Julian Cyr, a Truro Democrat, slammed that move during debate, calling it “insulting” to both Tran and to the Cape and islands delegation that the proposal came from so far away from the affected region.

He went on to criticize a years-long attempt by “money and power” to change regulations on the Cape at the expense of local communities, many of which rely on low-wage or immigrant work.

“It makes me really angry that some people have the audacity to think they can bend the rules to their favor,” Cyr said. “Something isn’t right in a society where a very few have the means to stack the deck to their advantage in nearly every arena.”

After listening to Cyr’s remarks, Tran withdrew his amendment.