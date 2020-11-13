Senate budget uses one-timers to push spending to $46B

BOSTON (SHNS) – Senate Democratic leaders are aiming to complete their chamber’s work on a nearly $46 billion fiscal year 2021 budget by the end of next week, part of a compressed timeline in the Legislature that will result in debate of a major abortion access proposal alongside a months-overdue spending plan.

With the House still making its way through its version of the four-month-late annual budget, the Senate Ways and Means Committee unveiled its largely similar proposal on Thursday, giving senators about a day and a half to propose any changes.

The Senate committee’s budget bill (S 4) has a bottom line about $36 million smaller than its counterpart in the House, but it mirrors most of the broad contours: boosting spending by 5.5 percent while avoiding substantial cuts by spending about $1.5 billion from the state’s $3.5 billion savings account, applying one-time federal funds, accelerating sales tax collections, and postponing the implementation a tax deduction aimed at boosting charitable donations.

Amid a statewide and national economic downturn inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, neither bill includes broad-based tax increases. Top Beacon Hill Democrats have already indicated that they will not support those proposals as amendments.

“Let me be clear: it is raining,” Senate President Karen Spilka said during a briefing about the budget. “It’s times like these that the rainy-day fund was designed for, exactly times like these. But we also know this recovery will take some time, and that’s why it’s important that we leave a healthy balance in the fund.”

Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Michael Rodrigues told reporters Thursday morning that the House and Senate budget starting points have “more similarities than differences.”

Many of the highest-profile areas of spending are identical or at least close. Like the House version, the Senate bill includes $50 million for the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program and $5.28 billion for Chapter 70 funding.

Several unique pieces still feature in the Senate’s proposal, though, including a new $15 million grant program aimed at supporting communities disproportionately impacted by the criminal justice system as well as $40 million to cover parent fees through fiscal 2021 for families receiving subsidized child care.

The Senate also included language in an outside section authorizing cashless lottery payments, which Rodrigues said could boost revenues by $30 million.

Its sales-tax collection plan more closely mirrors the House’s language, which requires remittance in many cases by the end of the month, than Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposal to move remittance to real-time. Rodrigues said the governor’s approach “still needs more work to thoroughly vet out.”

Next week’s Senate debate is also poised to feature abortion access as a key topic, a dynamic playing out in the House this week.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo said last week that they intended to take up reproductive health care legislation before the end of the session, facing pressure to act at the state level after U.S. Senate Republicans confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

DeLeo intends to press for a House vote as soon as Thursday on an amendment that Judiciary Committee Co-chair Rep. Claire Cronin, an Easton Democrat, filed to the budget mirroring a bill known as the “ROE Act.”

Spilka did not say explicitly Thursday if she would support or oppose a similar amendment, but she indicated she expects a similar process to unfold in her chamber.

“Last week, as I think you all know, the speaker and I made clear our commitment to protecting women’s reproductive health rights given the national climate and to bring this matter before our members,” Spilka said. “We’ll see what the House does, but I would expect one of the Senate chairs to bring the bill to similarly file something on our side. We’ll see what amendments are filed and go from there and have a discussion and debate.”

Her forecast appears correct: the office of Senate President Emerita Harriette Chandler, one of the ROE Act’s lead sponsors, told the News Service that she plans to seek the changes as a budget amendment.

Like the underlying bill, Cronin’s amendment would codify abortion rights in state law and would allow abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases with a diagnosed fatal fetal anomaly.

It would also streamline the process for young women to seek court approval for the procedure when they are unable or unwilling to secure parental consent, plus lower the age threshold for that process to those 16 and younger.

Despite the push for action on abortion rights, Democratic legislative leaders have attempted to keep a narrower focus during this year’s unusual and late budgeting process and steer clear of the many policy proposals that often emerge as tagalongs to spending bills.

The House on Tuesday rejected an amendment from Cambridge Democrat Rep. Mike Connolly that would have raised the tax rate on income from long-term capital gains, interest and dividends, a change Connolly said could yield $1.7 billion in additional revenue to support the MBTA — which is weighing major service cuts to close its own budget hole — as well as other needs.

Representatives voted 127-30 to turn away the proposal.

Rodrigues told reporters Thursday that senators are free to seek any tax-raising changes to the bill, but he also said in a Tuesday interview on Bloomberg Baystate Business that “none of those will be supported by the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.”

Asked about the potential of increasing MBTA funding to help the transit agency grapple with its own more than half billion-dollar deficit, Rodrigues replied that the sales-tax acceleration will yield about $40 million more for the agency and pointed to the $127 million in traditional assistance the Legislature allocates every year.

Top Senate Democrats are banking on the chances of a new federal aid package as they look ahead to the next fiscal year — which is already on the horizon with a consensus revenue hearing being planned for December — and weigh whether spending cuts or tax hikes might become necessary.

Asked about plans for implementing the full school funding increases outlined in the 2019 Student Opportunity Act, Rodrigues said legislative leaders are “going to take it one step at a time.”

“Now that the results of the presidential election are over and President-Elect (Joe) Biden has already committed to work on a new, additional federal stimulus bill, we’re feeling more optimistic that finally we’re going to hear some news out of DC,” Rodrigues said. “We have to hear that news, we have to see exactly how much and in what form of any sort of additional federal stimulus money we’ll receive to make any predictions for fiscal year ’22 or beyond.”

The Senate Ways and Means FY21 budget bill creates a new public website to track receipt and expenditure of federal COVID funds as well as a trust fund for any future stimulus, Rodrigues said.

Senators have until 10 p.m. Friday to file amendments. The Senate will start formal sessions on the budget next week, and Democratic leaders are hopeful they can complete their work by the end of the week.