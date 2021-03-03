Senate flags positive COVID-19 test

BOSTON (SHNS) – A person who was in the Senate Chamber on Thursday, Feb. 25 tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the State House, Senate President Karen Spilka’s office told members on Wednesday.

The president’s office informed senators and their staff of the positive test, noting that anyone who had been in close contact with the individual has already been “contacted directly.”

All Senate employees should continue working remotely, Spilka’s office said, and senators should participate in sessions and hearings remotely whenever possible.