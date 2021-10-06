Senate inching closer to passage of voting reform bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Senate began debate Wednesday afternoon on a wide-reaching election reform package (S 2545) that seeks to make mail-in voting and expanded in-person early voting permanent, allow voters to register and cast a ballot on the same day, and improve ballot access for people with disabilities.

A few hours before the Senate gaveled in, advocates pitched the Joint Committee on Election Laws on standalone legislation (H 836/S 474) and an amendment (#1) filed by Sen. Adam Hinds to detail the steps that correction facilities must take to educate and facilitate voting among eligible incarcerated people.

“People who are incarcerated on misdemeanor convictions, who are civilly committed, and who are incarcerated pretrial are all eligible to vote in the commonwealth. But we’ve created a system of de facto disenfranchisement of this population, disproportionately impacting Black and brown communities and undermining their voting power,” Jesse White, policy counsel at Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, told the committee Wednesday morning.

People serving sentences for felony convictions in Massachusetts are ineligible to vote in state and Congressional elections while incarcerated, the result of a constitutional amendment approved by 64 percent of statewide voters on the 2000 ballot. But between 7,000 and 9,000 other people each year are held on misdemeanor convictions or as they await trial and remain eligible to vote, Sen. Cynthia Creem said.

“We all feel a sense of pride and connection in our community when we vote … Enabling eligible incarcerated individuals to feel that connection should be viewed as an important component of successful rehabilitation and reintegration and, due to the disproportionate percentage of minorities in our prisons, it should be viewed as an issue of racial justice,” Creem said as the Senate began its debate Wednesday afternoon.

Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian said Tuesday that making sure “any incarcerated individual who is eligible to vote has the ability to do so” is a top priority for him and his office. In 2016 and 2018, Koutoujian partnered with the League of Women Voters to conduct voter education drives, register new voters and help eligible voters get absentee ballots. In 2020, the sheriff’s office worked directly with eligible voters since LWV volunteers were limited by pandemic health and safety restrictions.

“In addition, the MSO has fully incorporated voter registration into our reentry programming. Our staff works diligently to ensure that returning citizens understand their voting rights and the value of civic engagement to a full and successful reentry into society. Since November 2019, we have helped 192 individuals register to vote as part of the reentry process,” Koutoujian said. “Many of those who registered did not know they would be eligible to vote upon their release and several were registering for the first time in their lives.”