BOSTON (SHNS) – State senators will be masked up as they debate sports-betting legislation on Thursday, after two Senate employees who were in the State House last week tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate leadership also learned Thursday of additional possible exposures, and a spokesperson for President Karen Spilka said that senators and staff have been asked to wear masks in the Senate Chamber, lobby and the adjoining Senate Reading Room.

After a caucus late Thursday morning, the Senate was in session Thursday afternoon with plans to take up the sports wagering bill (S 2844) and 69 amendments. The caucus was held in a hybrid format, with the option to join virtually or in the Senate Reading Room, and senators still have the option to participate in session remotely under emergency rules that are in place through July.