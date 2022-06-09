BOSTON (WWLP) – The Senate voted to override the Governor’s veto of the driver license legislation Thursday.

The legislation would provide a pathway for undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. On Wednesday, the House voted to override the Governor’s veto, and on Thursday the Senate followed suit. The House overrode the Governor’s veto by a strong majority, 119 – 36, and the Senate voted in favor of the override, 32 – 8.

Along with driving, the license could be used for basic identification, needed in such things as proving age or opening up a bank account. Under the bill, undocumented immigrants would need to prove identity, date of birth and residency.

Supporters stress that this is a safety and quality of life issue.

“We have to make sure that when it comes to employment and obviously keeping our streets safe, that we get people licensed and insured and making sure that, ya know, our immigrant community also living here is communicating with our local governments,” said Springfield State Senator Adam Gomez.

The Governor vetoed this legislation because he feels it could lead to voter fraud and that it doesn’t do enough to distinguish people who demonstrate lawful presence from those who do not.

With the House and Senate both overriding the Governor’s veto, the bill becomes law and will take effect on July 1st of next year.