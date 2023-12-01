BOSTON (WWLP) – Beacon Hill is scrambling to pass a closeout spending bill, and in a rare occurrence, the minority party is wielding its power over the Democrats, blocking the report from passing again Friday.

The conference committee tasked with coming to an agreement on the supplemental budget reached an accord Thursday however the Republican members of the committee did not sign onto it. Not only did the Republican members not sign on, the conference committee never even met as a group to discuss the $3 billion spending bill.

Discussions were between Ways and Means Committee Chairs Aaron Michlewitz and Michael Rodriques. Democrats usually have control on Beacon Hill, but Republicans are now calling the shots when it comes to the supplemental budget.

REPORT: Supplemental Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Committee

The agreement calls for $250 million to go to the emergency shelter crisis. The House minority leader on Wednesday called out Democratic leaders for not including any language that would stem the flow of new arrivals and ensure longtime residents are not denied housing assistance.

Both House and Senate Republicans are now asking for a formal session to be called so debate can occur and members can be recorded through roll call votes.

Rep. Ryan Fattman told 22News, “There needs to be more transparency, that allows for more accountability. As I’ve said, and I’m going to sound like a broken record, if there’s no debate, there’s no vote, there’s no supplemental budget, and any member can institute that, and it’s something I’m willing to pursue.”

“This voluminous document, that spends nearly $3 billion of funding on a wide range of items, needs and deserves to be taken up in a formal session, where it can be carefully scrutinized, debate can occur, and members can be recorded through roll calls, none of which can occur in informal sessions that are reserved for non-controversial matters,” said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester). “The rules do not permit these things in informal sessions, because informal sessions are not designed for the circumstances we face with regard to a bill of this impact and magnitude.”

“A controversial spending bill of this magnitude should be taken up during a formal session, with debate and roll calls, which is what this order seeks to do,” said House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading). “House and Senate Republicans are united in this position and are asking that both branches reconvene in a full formal session before the end of the year to address the important funding provisions and policy issues contained in this final deficiency appropriations bill.”

Now, formal sessions are not currently allowed under the rules, but orders can be filed to resume formals, but they must be adopted by a majority vote in the House and Senate.

Tied up in the supplemental budget is also funding for raises for tens of thousands of employees, including those in western Massachusetts.