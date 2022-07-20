BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Senate unanimously adopted an amendment that would update regulations concerning Gold Star family annuity payments.

Senator John Velis, a veteran and Major in the U.S. Army Reserves, introduced the amendment that would repeal Massachusetts law that currently restricts Gold Star Spouses from receiving their annuity if they remarry. It would also increase the annuity payment that Gold Star Parents and Spouses receive annually from the state from $2,000 to $3,000. If approved, this would be the first increase in 16 years.

“Not only has the annuity payment level not increased in 16 years, but our Commonwealth still has laws on the books that cruelly prohibits spouses from receiving the annuity if they remarry,” said Senator Velis. “Think about how archaic and unfair that is, that we would penalize husband and wives, who have lost their loved ones and sacrificed so much themselves, from trying to continue on with their lives.”

“It is so frustrating to see: if Gold Star spouses find love again, that it must come at this steep price. These benefits cease when that marriage certificate is signed, and that impacts the children of the service members as well,” said Maggie Brothers, a Gold Star widow who has advocated for repealing the restriction. “The triggering event for all these benefits is the loss of your service member, so that the fact that those benefits are then tied to your behavior afterwards doesn’t make sense. For Massachusetts to recognize how patriarchal and unfair this is, that’s a huge step, and I am so appreciative of Senator Velis working with Massachusetts Fallen Heroes to effect this important change.”

The House has already approved their version of the Economic Development bill. This added amendment will be discussed in the conference committee as the House and Senate finalizes the bill.